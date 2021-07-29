Поссорилась с парнем: в Николаевской области 12-летняя девочка выбросилась из окна дома своей подруги

BTC/USD
40032.06
ETH/USD
2323.56
LTC/USD
140.26
USD/UAH
27.05
EUR/UAH
32.10
RUB/UAH
0.38
Рубрики
МЕНЮ
Мокрик Анастасия
Двенадцатилетняя уроженка города Южноукраинск, что в Николаевской области, решила свести счеты с жизнью после ссоры со своим парнем. Об этом пишет издание Новини.LIVE.
В Южноукраинске подросток выбросился из окна - фото: из открытых источников
По информации источника, в тот день между подростком и ее возлюбленным произошла ссора. На ночь девочка ушла к своей подруге, где они устроили вечеринку, пока родители находились на работе.
Примерно в 4 часа утра девочки разошлись спать. Спустя некоторое время девочки услышали крик из другой комнаты, после чего забежали в нее и увидели с балкона, что их подруга лежит на земле. Пострадавшей сразу же вызвали скорую помощь.
Из больницы медики сообщили в полицию о том, что к ним поступила 12-летняя девочка, пытавшаяся совершить суицид, выбросившись из окна 4 этажа. К счастью, она осталась жива, но получила серьезные травмы и находилась на тот момент в реанимации.
Вскоре о происшествии узнала и мать подростка. Как оказалось, в ту ночь женщина ушла на работу и не знала о том, что дочь ушла на вечеринку к подругам. Родители девочки, в чьем доме была устроена вечеринка, также ничего не знали об этом.
На данный момент полиция занимается расследованием этого дела. Были опрошены родители подростков, присутствующие на вечеринке подруги и соседи. Подробности инцидента устанавливаются.
Подписывайтесь на наш Telegram-канал, чтобы первыми узнать о самых важных событиях!
Обусуждения
Новости
fghjgfhjk
сегодня, 16:39
http://participacionciudadana.ministeriodesarrollosocial.gob.cl/sites/cxy/hertha-berlin-vs-liverpool-tV-01.html http://participacionciudadana.ministeriodesarrollosocial.gob.cl/sites/cxy/hertha-berlin-vs-liverpool-tV-02.html http://participacionciudadana.ministeriodesarrollosocial.gob.cl/sites/cxy/hertha-berlin-vs-liverpool-tV-03.html http://participacionciudadana.ministeriodesarrollosocial.gob.cl/sites/cxy/hertha-berlin-vs-liverpool-tV-04.html http://participacionciudadana.ministeriodesarrollosocial.gob.cl/sites/cxy/hertha-berlin-vs-liverpool-tV-05.html http://participacionciudadana.ministeriodesarrollosocial.gob.cl/sites/cxy/hertha-berlin-vs-liverpool-tV-06.html http://participacionciudadana.ministeriodesarrollosocial.gob.cl/sites/cxy/hertha-berlin-vs-liverpool-tV-07.html http://participacionciudadana.ministeriodesarrollosocial.gob.cl/sites/cxy/hertha-berlin-vs-liverpool-tV-08.html https://www.scienzebiotecnologiche.unina.it/sites/lxs/hertha-berlin-vs-liverpool-tV-01.html https://www.scienzebiotecnologiche.unina.it/sites/lxs/hertha-berlin-vs-liverpool-tV-02.html https://www.scienzebiotecnologiche.unina.it/sites/lxs/hertha-berlin-vs-liverpool-tV-03.html https://www.scienzebiotecnologiche.unina.it/sites/lxs/hertha-berlin-vs-liverpool-tV-04.html https://www.scienzebiotecnologiche.unina.it/sites/lxs/hertha-berlin-vs-liverpool-tV-05.html https://www.scienzebiotecnologiche.unina.it/sites/lxs/hertha-berlin-vs-liverpool-tV-06.html https://www.scienzebiotecnologiche.unina.it/sites/lxs/hertha-berlin-vs-liverpool-tV-07.html https://www.scienzebiotecnologiche.unina.it/sites/lxs/hertha-berlin-vs-liverpool-tV-08.html https://intweb.dscc.edu/sites/vcc/hertha-berlin-vs-liverpool-tV-01.html https://intweb.dscc.edu/sites/vcc/hertha-berlin-vs-liverpool-tV-02.html https://intweb.dscc.edu/sites/vcc/hertha-berlin-vs-liverpool-tV-03.html https://intweb.dscc.edu/sites/vcc/hertha-berlin-vs-liverpool-tV-04.html https://intweb.dscc.edu/sites/vcc/hertha-berlin-vs-liverpool-tV-05.html https://intweb.dscc.edu/sites/vcc/hertha-berlin-vs-liverpool-tV-06.html https://intweb.dscc.edu/sites/vcc/hertha-berlin-vs-liverpool-tV-07.html https://intweb.dscc.edu/sites/vcc/hertha-berlin-vs-liverpool-tV-08.html http://www.veterinaria.umss.edu.bo/sites/default/files/update-hertha-bsc-vs-liverpool-live-stream.html http://www.veterinaria.umss.edu.bo/sites/default/files/update-hertha-bsc-vs-liverpool-live-tv21.html http://www.veterinaria.umss.edu.bo/sites/default/files/update-hertha-bsc-vs-liverpool-live-tv22.html http://www.veterinaria.umss.edu.bo/sites/default/files/update-hertha-bsc-vs-liverpool-live-tv22.html http://www.veterinaria.umss.edu.bo/sites/default/files/update-hertha-bsc-vs-liverpool-live-tv23.html http://www.veterinaria.umss.edu.bo/sites/default/files/update-hertha-bsc-vs-liverpool-live-tv24.html http://www.veterinaria.umss.edu.bo/sites/default/files/video-hert-bsc-vs-lirpl-live-uk01.html http://www.veterinaria.umss.edu.bo/sites/default/files/video-hert-bsc-vs-lirpl-live-uk02.html http://www.veterinaria.umss.edu.bo/sites/default/files/video-hert-bsc-vs-lirpl-live-uk03.html http://www.veterinaria.umss.edu.bo/sites/default/files/video-hert-bsc-vs-lirpl-live-uk04.html http://www.veterinaria.umss.edu.bo/sites/default/files/videos-hertha-berlin-liverpool-live-free.html http://www.veterinaria.umss.edu.bo/sites/default/files/videos-hertha-berlin-liverpool-live-free1.html http://www.veterinaria.umss.edu.bo/sites/default/files/videos-hertha-berlin-liverpool-live-free2.html http://www.veterinaria.umss.edu.bo/sites/default/files/videos-hertha-berlin-liverpool-live-free3.html http://www.veterinaria.umss.edu.bo/sites/default/files/videos-hertha-berlin-liverpool-live-line.html http://participacionciudadana.ministeriodesarrollosocial.gob.cl/sites/alex/update-hertha-bsc-vs-liverpool-live-stream.html http://participacionciudadana.ministeriodesarrollosocial.gob.cl/sites/alex/update-hertha-bsc-vs-liverpool-live-tv21.html http://participacionciudadana.ministeriodesarrollosocial.gob.cl/sites/alex/update-hertha-bsc-vs-liverpool-live-tv22.html http://participacionciudadana.ministeriodesarrollosocial.gob.cl/sites/alex/update-hertha-bsc-vs-liverpool-live-tv23.html http://participacionciudadana.ministeriodesarrollosocial.gob.cl/sites/alex/update-hertha-bsc-vs-liverpool-live-tv24.html http://participacionciudadana.ministeriodesarrollosocial.gob.cl/sites/alex/video-hert-bsc-vs-lirpl-live-uk01.html http://participacionciudadana.ministeriodesarrollosocial.gob.cl/sites/alex/video-hert-bsc-vs-lirpl-live-uk02.html http://participacionciudadana.ministeriodesarrollosocial.gob.cl/sites/alex/video-hert-bsc-vs-lirpl-live-uk03.html http://participacionciudadana.ministeriodesarrollosocial.gob.cl/sites/alex/video-hert-bsc-vs-lirpl-live-uk04.html http://participacionciudadana.ministeriodesarrollosocial.gob.cl/sites/alex/videos-hertha-berlin-liverpool-live-free.html http://participacionciudadana.ministeriodesarrollosocial.gob.cl/sites/alex/videos-hertha-berlin-liverpool-live-free1.html http://participacionciudadana.ministeriodesarrollosocial.gob.cl/sites/alex/videos-hertha-berlin-liverpool-live-free2.html http://participacionciudadana.ministeriodesarrollosocial.gob.cl/sites/alex/videos-hertha-berlin-liverpool-live-free3.html http://participacionciudadana.ministeriodesarrollosocial.gob.cl/sites/alex/videos-hertha-berlin-liverpool-live-line.html http://www.scienzebiotecnologiche.unina.it/sites/arif/update-hertha-bsc-vs-liverpool-live-stream.html http://www.scienzebiotecnologiche.unina.it/sites/arif/update-hertha-bsc-vs-liverpool-live-tv21.html http://www.scienzebiotecnologiche.unina.it/sites/arif/update-hertha-bsc-vs-liverpool-live-tv22.html http://www.scienzebiotecnologiche.unina.it/sites/arif/update-hertha-bsc-vs-liverpool-live-tv22.html http://www.scienzebiotecnologiche.unina.it/sites/arif/update-hertha-bsc-vs-liverpool-live-tv23.html http://www.scienzebiotecnologiche.unina.it/sites/arif/update-hertha-bsc-vs-liverpool-live-tv24.html http://www.scienzebiotecnologiche.unina.it/sites/arif/video-hert-bsc-vs-lirpl-live-uk01.html http://www.scienzebiotecnologiche.unina.it/sites/arif/video-hert-bsc-vs-lirpl-live-uk02.html http://www.scienzebiotecnologiche.unina.it/sites/arif/video-hert-bsc-vs-lirpl-live-uk03.html http://www.scienzebiotecnologiche.unina.it/sites/arif/video-hert-bsc-vs-lirpl-live-uk04.html http://www.scienzebiotecnologiche.unina.it/sites/arif/videos-hertha-berlin-liverpool-live-free.html http://www.scienzebiotecnologiche.unina.it/sites/arif/videos-hertha-berlin-liverpool-live-free1.html http://www.scienzebiotecnologiche.unina.it/sites/arif/videos-hertha-berlin-liverpool-live-free2.html http://www.scienzebiotecnologiche.unina.it/sites/arif/videos-hertha-berlin-liverpool-live-free3.html http://www.scienzebiotecnologiche.unina.it/sites/arif/videos-hertha-berlin-liverpool-live-line.html https://intweb.dscc.edu/sites/arif/update-hertha-bsc-vs-liverpool-live-stream.html https://intweb.dscc.edu/sites/arif/update-hertha-bsc-vs-liverpool-live-tv21.html https://intweb.dscc.edu/sites/arif/update-hertha-bsc-vs-liverpool-live-tv22.html https://intweb.dscc.edu/sites/arif/update-hertha-bsc-vs-liverpool-live-tv22.html https://intweb.dscc.edu/sites/arif/update-hertha-bsc-vs-liverpool-live-tv23.html https://intweb.dscc.edu/sites/arif/update-hertha-bsc-vs-liverpool-live-tv24.html https://intweb.dscc.edu/sites/arif/video-hert-bsc-vs-lirpl-live-uk01.html https://intweb.dscc.edu/sites/arif/video-hert-bsc-vs-lirpl-live-uk02.html https://intweb.dscc.edu/sites/arif/video-hert-bsc-vs-lirpl-live-uk03.html https://intweb.dscc.edu/sites/arif/video-hert-bsc-vs-lirpl-live-uk04.html https://intweb.dscc.edu/sites/arif/videos-hertha-berlin-liverpool-live-free.html https://intweb.dscc.edu/sites/arif/videos-hertha-berlin-liverpool-live-free1.html https://intweb.dscc.edu/sites/arif/videos-hertha-berlin-liverpool-live-free2.html https://intweb.dscc.edu/sites/arif/videos-hertha-berlin-liverpool-live-free3.html https://intweb.dscc.edu/sites/arif/videos-hertha-berlin-liverpool-live-line.html