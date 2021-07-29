logo
Общество происшествия Поссорилась с парнем: в Николаевской области 12-летняя девочка выбросилась из окна дома своей подруги
Поссорилась с парнем: в Николаевской области 12-летняя девочка выбросилась из окна дома своей подруги

Девочка решила совершить суицид после окончания вечеринки в доме ее подруги

сегодня, 17:35
Автор:

Мокрик Анастасия

Двенадцатилетняя уроженка города Южноукраинск, что в Николаевской области, решила свести счеты с жизнью после ссоры со своим парнем. Об этом пишет издание Новини.LIVE. 

Поссорилась с парнем: в Николаевской области 12-летняя девочка выбросилась из окна дома своей подруги

В Южноукраинске подросток выбросился из окна - фото: из открытых источников

По информации источника, в тот день между подростком и ее возлюбленным произошла ссора. На ночь девочка ушла к своей подруге, где они устроили вечеринку, пока родители находились на работе. 

Примерно в 4 часа утра девочки разошлись спать. Спустя некоторое время девочки услышали крик из другой комнаты, после чего забежали в нее и увидели с балкона, что их подруга лежит на земле. Пострадавшей сразу же вызвали скорую помощь.

Из больницы медики сообщили в полицию о том, что к ним поступила 12-летняя девочка, пытавшаяся совершить суицид, выбросившись из окна 4 этажа. К счастью, она осталась жива, но получила серьезные травмы и находилась на тот момент в реанимации. 

Вскоре о происшествии узнала и мать подростка. Как оказалось, в ту ночь женщина ушла на работу и не знала о том, что дочь ушла на вечеринку к подругам. Родители девочки, в чьем доме была устроена вечеринка, также ничего не знали об этом. 

На данный момент полиция занимается расследованием этого дела. Были опрошены родители подростков, присутствующие на вечеринке подруги и соседи. Подробности инцидента устанавливаются. 

Напомним, ранее издание "Комментарии" информировало читателей о том, что под Харьковом обнаружили мертвой без вести пропавшую шестилетнюю девочку. СМИ сообщили о том, что перед смертью ребенок был изнасилован. Подробнее читайте в нашем материале

Также сайт сообщал о том, что в Полтавской области была жестоко убита 24-летняя девушка. Преступником оказался человек из ее ближайшего окружения. Как оказалось, безжалостный убийца изнасиловал девушку, а затем задушил и выбросил тело в саду. 


Источник: https://novyny.live/accident/12-letniaia-devochka-vybrosilas-iz-okna-iz-za-ssory-s-parnem-novini-live-uznali-podrobnosti-tragedii-7146.html
