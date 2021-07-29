logo
Русский Українська

В отделении "Новой почты" в Киеве и Одессе взорвали самодельные бомбы (ОБНОВЛЕНО)
НОВОСТИ

В отделении "Новой почты" в Киеве и Одессе взорвали самодельные бомбы (ОБНОВЛЕНО)

Сейчас полиция ищет виновных

сегодня, 17:59
Автор:

Лиля Воробьева

Сегодня в двух крупных городах Украины произошли взрывы. Об этом сообщают "Комментарии" со ссылкой на информацию пресс-службы полиции Киева.

В отделении "Новой почты" в Киеве и Одессе взорвали самодельные бомбы (ОБНОВЛЕНО)

Взрыв в Одессе (фото: "Думская")

29 июля в Киеве и Одессе в почтоматах "Новой почты" сработали самодельные взрывные устройства. Стоит отметить, что оба взрыва произошли в людных местах.

Взрыв в Киеве: что об этом известно?

По информации правоохранителей, взрывчатка сдетонировала в одном из почтовых ящиков, находившихся в торгово-развлекательном центре Оболонского района столицы. В результате никто не пострадал. На место инцидента сразу прибыли следователи, взрывотехники, которые установили, что в почтомате сработала самодельная бомба. Ее  изготовили из пиротехнических изделий.

Взрыв в Одессе: что известно об инциденте?

В отделе коммуникации полиции Одесской области сообщили, что 29 июля, утром, к ним обратились работники "Новой почты", которые рассказали, что увидели изуродованные дверцы почтового ящика в отделении, что находится  на Николаевской дороге.

На месте происшествия взрывотехники и полицейские обнаружили похожий инцидент. Самодельное взрывное устройство состояло из электрического таймера, аккумулятора, петарды и полиэтилена.

К счастью, при взрыве не пострадали люди.

Правоохранители в Киеве и Одессе, по факту взрывов, открыли уголовные производства по части 2 статьи 194 (уничтожение и повреждение имущества). Если виновных найдут, они могут провести за решеткой от 3 до 10 лет.

Ближе к вечеру появилась официальная позиция "Новой почты" по поводу этого инцидента. В компании заявили, что способствуют расследованию. А еще — в ближайшее время введут на всех почтовых терминалах и депо усилены меры безопасности.

"Для нас это событие — тревожный сигнал настроений в обществе. Вопросы безопасности важно для Новой почты. Мы заботимся о том, чтобы и наши сотрудники, и клиенты чувствовали себя в безопасности", — говорится в официальном сообщении.

Напомним, что издание "Комментарии" информировало своих читателей о том, что "Новая почта" о мошенниках: как не стать жертвой аферистов.


Источник: https://kyiv.npu.gov.ua/news/novini/poshkodzhennya-poshtomatu-na-stolichnij-oboloni-poterpilix-nema-na-misczi-praczyuyut-pravooxoronczi/?fbclid=IwAR2-xum3e7bD6gRkwHblAmh6ncjvvVVbhRw3ZQDZu-0AybX_9TgC7p69Nh0
