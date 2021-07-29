В отделении "Новой почты" в Киеве и Одессе взорвали самодельные бомбы (ОБНОВЛЕНО)

BTC/USD
Лиля Воробьева
Сегодня в двух крупных городах Украины произошли взрывы. Об этом сообщают "Комментарии" со ссылкой на информацию пресс-службы полиции Киева.
Взрыв в Одессе (фото: "Думская")
29 июля в Киеве и Одессе в почтоматах "Новой почты" сработали самодельные взрывные устройства. Стоит отметить, что оба взрыва произошли в людных местах.
По информации правоохранителей, взрывчатка сдетонировала в одном из почтовых ящиков, находившихся в торгово-развлекательном центре Оболонского района столицы. В результате никто не пострадал. На место инцидента сразу прибыли следователи, взрывотехники, которые установили, что в почтомате сработала самодельная бомба. Ее изготовили из пиротехнических изделий.
В отделе коммуникации полиции Одесской области сообщили, что 29 июля, утром, к ним обратились работники "Новой почты", которые рассказали, что увидели изуродованные дверцы почтового ящика в отделении, что находится на Николаевской дороге.
На месте происшествия взрывотехники и полицейские обнаружили похожий инцидент. Самодельное взрывное устройство состояло из электрического таймера, аккумулятора, петарды и полиэтилена.
К счастью, при взрыве не пострадали люди.
Правоохранители в Киеве и Одессе, по факту взрывов, открыли уголовные производства по части 2 статьи 194 (уничтожение и повреждение имущества). Если виновных найдут, они могут провести за решеткой от 3 до 10 лет.
Ближе к вечеру появилась официальная позиция "Новой почты" по поводу этого инцидента. В компании заявили, что способствуют расследованию. А еще — в ближайшее время введут на всех почтовых терминалах и депо усилены меры безопасности.
"Для нас это событие — тревожный сигнал настроений в обществе. Вопросы безопасности важно для Новой почты. Мы заботимся о том, чтобы и наши сотрудники, и клиенты чувствовали себя в безопасности", — говорится в официальном сообщении.
Напомним, что издание "Комментарии" информировало своих читателей о том, что "Новая почта" о мошенниках: как не стать жертвой аферистов.
